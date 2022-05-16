Volkswagen Virtus to Launch in India: Date, Expected Price, and Features

The Volkswagen Virtus will be available with features such as Dynamic and Presentation.

It is to be noted that the Dynamic will involve all the 1.0 TSI variants and the Presentation will involve the 1.5 TSI variants. The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to be powered by not only a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine but also a 1.5-litre TSI petrol under the hood.