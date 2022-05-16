NEET PG 2022 Admit Card Released on the Official Website, Check Details
Follow these steps to download the NEET PG 2022 admit card from the official website.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website, nbe.edu.in.
The NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 May 2022. Candidates should note that the board will not be sending the admit cards through mail this year. Instead, they will receive notifications through SMS or email after the release of the admit cards. Candidates can use their login details to download the admit cards on the NBEMS website.
Students who wish to pursue MD, MS, and PG diploma courses in medical colleges register and appear for the NEET exam.
NEET PG 2022: Steps To Download Admit Card
Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in
On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads 'NEET PG 2022 admit card download.'
Candidates can log in using their registration number and date of birth.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
You can check the details and download the admit card for future use, and take a printout as well.
Candidates also need to stick their passport size photograph on the printout of the form in the space allotted for it.
