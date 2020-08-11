Triumph Street Triple R Launched in India Priced At Rs 8.44 Lakh
The new Street Triple R carries the same design elements as the Street Triple RS.
Triumph Motorcycles has launched its latest 2020 offering, the Triumph Street Triple R, in India. The new naked middleweight motorcycle has been priced at Rs 8.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The new Street Triple R has been positioned just below its bigger iteration, the Street Triple RS, that carries a price tag of 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India.
Bookings for the Street Triple R have started and this bike replaces the Street Triple S in the country which was the base model in the lineup.
In this price segment, the Street Triple R competes with the Kawasaki Z900 and the KTM 790 Duke.
The new Street Triple R uses a 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine, the same as the RS, but has been tuned a bit lower in terms of performance. When it comes to power output, the Street Triple R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm with a peak torque output at 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm.
In term of features, it comes with a part-digital-part-analogue console and sadly misses out on a TFT console like what we have seen on the RS. The company is offering the R variant in new colours and graphics.
Braking responsibilities are taken care of by Brembo M4.32 four-piston Monobloc callipers along with 310 mm disc both at the front and rear. You get both ABS and traction control with the new R.
Kerb weight of the Street Triple R stands at 168 kilograms which is 2 kg heavier than the RS.
Both the RS and the new R variant look similar in terms of the overall design. However, you can distinguish them by the graphics and the instrument console.
The new R variant also gets a ride-by-wire bundled with three riding modes: rain, road and sport. It also gets a bi-directional quickshifter system and suspension is taken care of by Showa shock absorbers which are adjustable.
