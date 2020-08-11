Triumph Street Triple R Launched in India Priced At Rs 8.44 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched its latest 2020 offering, the Triumph Street Triple R, in India. The new naked middleweight motorcycle has been priced at Rs 8.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Street Triple R has been positioned just below its bigger iteration, the Street Triple RS, that carries a price tag of 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India.

Bookings for the Street Triple R have started and this bike replaces the Street Triple S in the country which was the base model in the lineup.

In this price segment, the Street Triple R competes with the Kawasaki Z900 and the KTM 790 Duke.