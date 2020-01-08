Royal Enfield Updates Classic 350 With BS6 Engine And Hiked Prices

Royal Enfield has announced the BS 6 version of its popular Classic 350 cruiser bike which has been priced starting from Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upgrade to new engine variant and some tweaks to the functionality of the engine has lead to a price hike of Rs 11,000 from the existing variant.

The new Classic 350 is also the first time the bike is getting a fuel-injected engine, which has become mandatory as India moves to BS 6 engine from April 2020 onwards. The bike can now be pre-ordered from the company website for a nominal amount, and deliveries expected to start in the coming weeks.