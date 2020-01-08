Royal Enfield Updates Classic 350 With BS6 Engine And Hiked Prices
Royal Enfield has announced the BS 6 version of its popular Classic 350 cruiser bike which has been priced starting from Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
The upgrade to new engine variant and some tweaks to the functionality of the engine has lead to a price hike of Rs 11,000 from the existing variant.
The new Classic 350 is also the first time the bike is getting a fuel-injected engine, which has become mandatory as India moves to BS 6 engine from April 2020 onwards. The bike can now be pre-ordered from the company website for a nominal amount, and deliveries expected to start in the coming weeks.
The new Classic 350 goes up against the Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa 300 as well as the Bajaj Dominar 400 in the market.
Royal Enfield (RE) claims with the engine upgrade with fuel injection will make it better to ride, improve its refinement and make it easier to start in cold weather. It still packs the same air-cooled 345cc engine, but RE hasn’t revealed the power and torque figures for the new variant as of now.
Having said that, it seems RE is finally giving Classic 350 buyers the option to go for alloy wheels with tubeless tyres which allows people to ride for a short distance even if their bike’s tyre gets punctured.
The new bike gets dual disc brakes with ABS support, ensuring better safety for riders on the roads. The company is expected to announce the BS6 variant of Thunderbird and Himalayan in the coming weeks as well.
The upgraded Classic 350 comes at an interesting time. Especially with the company expected to launch the all new Classic 350 in the coming months, which suggests it would be better to wait for that one, and see what RE will offer with its new design language.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)