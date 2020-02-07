Auto Expo 2020: MG Gloster Full-Size SUV Unveiled

Chinese-owned British automobile manufacturer Morris Garages (MG Motor) has unveiled its full-size SUV the Gloster at this year’s Auto Expo. The company with this proposition looks to take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and also the Ford Endeavour.

The Gloster is a big three-row is expected to be launched in the latter part of 2020 or early 2021.

The SUV is already being sold in the Chinese market with the name D90 under the banner of MG Motor's parent company, SAIC’s Maxus brand.