Auto Expo 2020: MG Gloster Full-Size SUV Unveiled
Chinese-owned British automobile manufacturer Morris Garages (MG Motor) has unveiled its full-size SUV the Gloster at this year’s Auto Expo. The company with this proposition looks to take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and also the Ford Endeavour.
The Gloster is a big three-row is expected to be launched in the latter part of 2020 or early 2021.
The SUV is already being sold in the Chinese market with the name D90 under the banner of MG Motor's parent company, SAIC’s Maxus brand.
What sets the Gloster apart is the large octagonal chrome embellished grille flanked by sweptback projector LED headlamps and LED DRLs.
In terms of size, it is one of the biggest cars in the segment with a length of 5005mm and 1875mm from the ground.
It sports a very muscular design and accentuated by bold sculpted lines running across the sides, bumper and also the bonnet. It comes with alloy wheels with LED tail lamps.
The car at the display arena had tinted glass which is why we didn’t get a clear look at the cabin although it seems that the interiors are clad in premium leather and there has been sufficient use of soft-touch material on the dash and doors.
Speaking of the dash, it sports wooden inserts and also has a touchscreen infotainment system. The gear lever confirmed that this is an automatic version of the SUV.
The company didn’t reveal any performance specifications but in all likeliness, the new Gloster will come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 22hp of power and 360Nm of peak torque. It is also expected to come in a bi-turbo diesel version with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.