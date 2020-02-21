PM Modi’s Gift to Trump: Harley-Davidson Bikes May Become Cheaper

Harley-Davidson bikes and the import duty charged on them by India has always bugged US President Donald Trump. He has been constantly lobbying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring down tariffs for the past two years.

Now, according to a Bloomberg report, India may cut import duties for Harley-Davidson motorcycles by creating a separate tariff classification for them as part of the ongoing trade talks with the US. This would affect bikes with engine capacity over 1,600 cc.