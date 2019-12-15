AutoQ: Tata Altroz, Porsche Cayenne, BS6 Yamaha R15 And More
AutoQ is our weekly round up of the automobile stories
1. Porsche Cayenne Coupe Launched, Prices Start at Rs 1.31 Crore
The Porsche Cayenne is the most popular of all Porsche models sold in India, primarily because it is an SUV – and therefore outselling the sportscars that the brand is known for. Catering to that audience, Porsche India has launched a "sportier" edition of the Porsche Cayenne – the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in two variants, the standard Porsche Cayenne Coupe priced at Rs 1.31 crore ex-showroom and the range-topping Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe priced at Rs 1.98 crore.
The refreshed Porsche Cayenne Coupe looks visually similar to the earlier Cayenne from the front, but it's actually an all-new SUV, with completely different bodywork. Of course, the highlight is the sloping roof at the rear, giving it coupe styling, kind of like the BMW X6.
2. Tata Altroz First-Drive Review: Premium Hatchback Worth Its Buck?
3. New Yamaha R15 V3 BS-VI Variant Launched In India at Rs 1.45 Lakh
India Yamaha Motor on Monday launched the BS-VI compliant YZF-R15 Version 3.0 motorcycle model with prices starting at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This is Rs 4,420 more expensive than the BS-IV variant.
The 155cc bike will be available across all company dealerships in India from the third week of December 2019.
The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in BS-VI form follows the introduction of the Yamaha BS-VI vehicles – FZ FI (149 cc) and FZS FI (149 cc) – in November this year.
The bikes will be available in three colour options that are priced between Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
4. If Tubeless Tyres Are Better, Why Do Tube-Type Wheels Still Sell?
Most vehicles have now shifted to tubeless tyres, but the tube-type variety continues to be sold. Why is that? If the advantages of tubeless tyres far outweigh those of tube-type tyres why is it that tubed tyres are specifically used on some vehicles?
A tubeless tyre is one where there is no inner tube between the tyre and the rim. Air is directly held in the space between the tyre and the rim. A tube-type tyre has an inflatable tube in it that holds the air in the tyre.
It turns out there are some advantages to tube-type tyres as well. But before that let’s just sum up why tubeless tyres are preferred these days compared to tube-type tyres.
