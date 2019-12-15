AutoQ: Tata Altroz, Porsche Cayenne, BS6 Yamaha R15 And More

The Porsche Cayenne is the most popular of all Porsche models sold in India, primarily because it is an SUV – and therefore outselling the sportscars that the brand is known for. Catering to that audience, Porsche India has launched a "sportier" edition of the Porsche Cayenne – the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in two variants, the standard Porsche Cayenne Coupe priced at Rs 1.31 crore ex-showroom and the range-topping Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe priced at Rs 1.98 crore.

The refreshed Porsche Cayenne Coupe looks visually similar to the earlier Cayenne from the front, but it's actually an all-new SUV, with completely different bodywork. Of course, the highlight is the sloping roof at the rear, giving it coupe styling, kind of like the BMW X6.

