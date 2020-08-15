Call of Duty Season 9 to be Out on 16 August: New Map, Weapons

Game developer Activision will be announcing Season 9 of Call of Duty (for mobile) on Sunday, 16 August for both Android and iOS users. The new season will introduce a new small-sized map, named Shipment 1944 and Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Series 6.

Season 9 will also host a new Gunsmith feature which will allow players to personalise their weapon. COD: Mobile Ranked Series 6 will reset all player ranks and they will now have to climb up the ladder again to get their season rewards.

Primary and secondary weapons in the game will now be part of the same base weapon and have the same progression. All base weapons will be now be categorised in camps and blueprints.

The new season also introduces a new 10v10 game mode, in which upto 20 players can duke it out.