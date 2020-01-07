BoycottZoho Trends After CEO Accepts Invite to RSS Event

Software and CRM company Zoho Corp’s co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu found himself in the middle of a Twitter storm after he tweeted about his attending a software event called Resurgent Bharath being organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Chennai on 2 February.

The event also listed Rama S Ramachandran, Accenture’s MD and Head of Operations Chennai as its guest of honour and Vembu was to be the chief guest. The event was to be attended by software professionals.

After the event invite went viral, a flurry of tweets questioned why these software professionals were part of this event. Popular sentiment is not in favour of the government at the moment because of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the recent attacks at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Milia Islamia. The right-wing RSS is seen as the backbone of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.