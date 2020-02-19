Hyundai Aura First-Drive Review: Eyeing The Maruti Dzire’s Pie

The Hyundai Aura is looking to take a big chunk out of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s market share in the compact sedan segment. This sedan version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has loaded itself up with features that it hopes can lure buyers. Of course, the prices are competitive too.

What sets the Hyundai Aura apart from the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios on which it’s based are subtle styling elements in front like the double boomerang-shaped DRLs, a completely new lower bumper and more premium looking grille. But what’s really different is the rear.

The rear of the Hyundai Aura has been stylishly turned out. But it seems a bit overdone and draws mixed reactions. The boot can swallow 402 litres of luggage. That’s about two litres more than a Honda Amaze, which is enough for four suitcases.