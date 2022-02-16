Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro Launched in India: Check Price & Specifications

Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS in India said in his official statement that the new additions of the ROG phones are aimed at providing customers premium features in the world of mobile gaming.

Asus ROG Phone 5s series: Price

The price for Asus ROG Phone 5s will begin at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant shall be priced at Rs 57,999.

Lastly, the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro shall retail for a price of Rs 79,999.

Thus, gamers must wait for 18 February 2022, because that is when the smartphones are set to go on sale via Flipkart.