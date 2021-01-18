Apple Macbook Pro Features Leaked, Check All Details Here
Apple will launch the new Macbook Pro models in the middle of this year with MacSafe charging ports
Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its upgraded Macbook Pro lineup, powered with its own line of chipsets and magnetic charging, according to a report published by Bloomberg.
Apple Macbook Pro Display And Processor
The new model would be made available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, with powerful Silicon processors. Bloomberg report suggests that the new model will have more number of cores to enhance overall system performance and increase graphic capabilities.
The display is also said to be better with brighter and higher contrast panels. Also, the new Macs will look similar to the current versions.
Charge Your Mac Wirelessly
Apple Macbook Pro will be replacing the USB type C charger by reintroducing MagSafe Charger, which means you could now charge wirelessly.
Top Apple Analysts TFI’s Ming-Chi Kuo in a note to CNBC on Friday, 15 January, stated that Apple plans to get rid of the curved edges and will adopt sharper lines, making the edges look a bit more like the angled edges of the iPhone 12, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro.
Kuo further told CNBC, "Apple will remove the Touch Bar, which lets people tap shortcuts on a touch screen at the top of their keyboard."
The report further suggests that Apple is planning to launch the product around the middle of the year. However, the cost of the product has not been estimated yet.
