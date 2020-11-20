Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Pro Max Pass Scratch, Bend, Flame Tests
Both phones were also exposed to a lighter flame for nearly 50 seconds each and survived without any damage.
If you have eyes set on the new Apple iPhone 12 and are prone to accidentally damaging your phone, you will be glad to know that both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini passed a flame, scratch, and bend tests with flying course at the hands of popular YouTuber JeeryRigEverything.
In his scratch test, it was noted that both the phones do get scratched at Level 6 on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness, with deeper grooves at Level 7. However, these scratches are much less prominent when compared to earlier iPhone variants.
Apple in its October Apple iPhone 12 launch event announced that the new variants will hosts a newly designed Ceramic Shield, which is special forma of glass that has ceramic crystals embedded into the glass matrix. The company claims that the new Ceramic Shield has improved the iPhone’s shatter resistance.
Both phones were also exposed to a lighter flame for nearly 50 seconds each and survived without any damage to the pixels. Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything stated that the ceramic crystals may be acting as an insulation layer.
It is still highly recommend to apply a screen guard on your phones, given the prices of screen repair for the iPhone 12 that Apple posted on its US website.
According to the prices listed on Apple's US website, a new screen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the US costs $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000). Screen repair costs $189 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on the iPhone 11, $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000) on the 11 Pro, and $329 (roughly Rs. 24,000) on the 11 Pro Max. It costs $199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on the iPhone XR and $129 (Rs 10,000) on the iPhone SE (2nd generation).
