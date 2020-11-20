Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Pro Max Pass Scratch, Bend, Flame Tests

Both phones were also exposed to a lighter flame for nearly 50 seconds each and survived without any damage to the pixels. Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything stated that the ceramic crystals may be acting as an insulation layer.

It is still highly recommend to apply a screen guard on your phones, given the prices of screen repair for the iPhone 12 that Apple posted on its US website.

According to the prices listed on Apple's US website, a new screen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the US costs $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000). Screen repair costs $189 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on the iPhone 11, $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000) on the 11 Pro, and $329 (roughly Rs. 24,000) on the 11 Pro Max. It costs $199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on the iPhone XR and $129 (Rs 10,000) on the iPhone SE (2nd generation).