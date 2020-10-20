Apple Announces Costs for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Screen Repair

Apple recently announced its new lineup of iPhone 12 which starts at Rs 69,000 for the iPhone 12 mini 64 GB variant. The company also announced the repair costs for the iPhone 12 variants on its US website, including the prices for its Apple Care+ subscription. Even though the one-year warranty covers costs of repairs, it does not cover accidental damages.

Thus, its best to know what the repair costs will be for your prized iPhone 12 before you bite the bullet.

The Apple Care+ subscription in India covers accidental damages and costs Rs 16,900 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. For the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the price in India in Rs 26,900.