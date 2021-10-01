Apple Festive Offer: Buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini and Get AirPods for Free

The festival season is almost here in India. Many companies, e-commerce platforms, and retails stores have been announcing different offers for the festive season.

The US based tech giant Apple has also announced a new offer for the festival season starting this month. The company is offering free AirPods on purchase of its iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini from Apple Store.

Interested customers can check the offer on the official website of Apple: apple.com. However, it can be availed from 7 October, 2021.