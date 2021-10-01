Apple Festive Offer: Buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini and Get AirPods for Free
This offer by Apple can be availed from 7 October 2021.
The festival season is almost here in India. Many companies, e-commerce platforms, and retails stores have been announcing different offers for the festive season.
The US based tech giant Apple has also announced a new offer for the festival season starting this month. The company is offering free AirPods on purchase of its iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini from Apple Store.
Interested customers can check the offer on the official website of Apple: apple.com. However, it can be availed from 7 October, 2021.
Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and AirPods: Price in India
According to the official website of Apple, currently the iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of Rs 65,900 in India, whereas the starting price iPhone 12 mini is Rs 59,900. Moreover, the starting price of AirPods is Rs 14,900 in India.
Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini: Specifications
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants.
Both of them will be available in six colour variants: Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, and Purple.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini sport Super Retina XDR OLED Display of 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch, respectively.
Both the models are splash, water and dust resistant.
They run on Apple A14 Bionic chipset.
Moreover, both the smartphones come with dual 12 MP camera system at the back.
Both the models support MagSafe wireless charging.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini comes with iOS 15 operating system.
For more specific details about iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, check out the official website of Apple: apple.com.
