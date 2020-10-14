iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Models Launched With 5G

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones -- the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models.



Paving way for a 5G era for its iPhones, this range is expected to make bigger sales than the iPhone 11 family last year.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, priced at a starting rate of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.