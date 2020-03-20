Airtel Broadband Is Now Airtel Xstream Fiber, Offers 1Gbps Speed

- Dedicated fiber line to home – means you get guaranteed fast speed

This means that even if Sharma ji ka beta is an Airtel Xstream Fiber user who streams TV shows day in, day out, your internet experience will not suffer as the dedicated line ensures you get guaranteed speed and no downtimes at all times - even during peak hours! So, if you’re working from home now, your broadband connectivity will definitely not be an issue.

- Premium entertainment service – Free subscription to Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream App

You can use your dedicated line to stream your favourite shows on the best OTT platforms in the market that you get for free with this! With the free subscription to ZEE5 and Amazon Prime for a year and over 10,000 shows and movies on the Airtel Xstream App, you are sorted as far as entertainment goes. Unless you’re working from home, then you should finish your PPT.

- Intelligent Wi-Fi router – which resolves Wi-Fi issues automatically with remote troubleshooting

Aren’t we all tired of rebooting our Wi-Fi twice a day to get ‘satisfactory’ speed results? With Airtel Xstream Fiber, say goodbye to unnecessary Wi-Fi issues.

- Unlimited national callings with free landline connection

This is what we call having a cake and eating it too! Relive the old days and stay in touch with friends and family the way you did in the 90s with your free landline connection.

- Superior indoor coverage with Wi-Fi calling

You will no longer face network problems or call drops at home, thanks to Wi-Fi calling.

- Unlimited data service available with Rs. 299 top-up, a complimentary Wi-Fi router and stellar discounts on the Airtel Xstream box

It just keeps getting better, doesn’t it?

- 24x7 customer service

And if hell broke loose and something goes wrong, there’s Airtel’s 24x7 customer service that has you covered.

With 2.3 million (and growing) Indians trusting Airtel Xstream Fiber with their internet needs, it goes without saying that it is the Wi-Fi connection to use – now and in future. If you think we missed out on any other benefits, tell us in the comments section.