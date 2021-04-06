Puducherry Elections: 35.71% Turnout Till 12 pm, Lt Guv Casts Vote

The main parties in the fray include N Rangasamy’s All India NR Congress (AINRC), that is seeking votes from 16 seats. The party is in an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that is contesting in nine seats and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) which is contesting in four seats.

On the other hand, the Congress is contesting in 14 seats and supporting an independent in Yanam. Its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is contesting in 13 seats.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) too has filed nominations for a few seats in Puducherry. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) withdrew its candidates and announced its support to the AINRC.