Two More MLAs Quit Ahead of Floor Test in Puducherry
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan on Sunday, 21 February, handed over their resignation letters to Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakozhundu. This development comes a day before the floor test to prove that the ruling party still has the majority.
On being asked if he will join any other party, Lakshminarayanan added, "I will be joining, as per the decision of people of my constituency," ANI reported.
“I took this decision because the party didn't give me due recognition in the government and in the organisation,” he expressed.
Speaking to NDTV, he said, "I wasn't made a minister even though I am a senior leader. The ruling Congress has been reduced to a minority and I can't be fully blamed for the crisis," and informed that regional party NR Congress and the BJP have approached him.
Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu also acknowledged their exits saying, “I have received resignations from two MLAs. I have informed the Chief Minister and the Assembly secretary about it. I am examining their resignations,” news agency ANI reported.
‘BJP Trying To Bring Down a Democratically-Elected Government’
With these two resignations, six MLAa have left the Congress so far, changing the party strength to 12 out of 26 in the Puducherry legislative Assembly.
The Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had accused the BJP of trying to overturn his government, alleging that it had been the "practice and design" of the Modi-led government to disrupt Congress governments in states like Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and now in Puducherry, NDTV reported.
“The BJP is behind all these things. They are all out to bring down a democratically-elected government. This is an attempt to bury democracy,” he said.
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy To Prove Majority on 22 February
Amid a political crisis that is brewing in Puducherry, V Narayanasamy-led government will have to prove its majority in the Assembly floor on Monday, 22 February.
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notice on Thursday, 18 February, after the leader of the opposition N Rangasamy along with 13 MLAs submitted a letter on Wednesday, 17 February, stating that “the present government has lost its majority consequent to the resignation of four legislators...in addition to the disqualification of one member”.
As per a press release issued by the L-G’s office, the letter further averred that “the present government has been reduced to a minority and has lost its legitimacy to continue.” .
(With inputs from NDTV)
