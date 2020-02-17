Pakistan Wrestlers Granted Visas, Wait and Watch for China

Pakistan wrestlers will be participating at the Asian Wrestling Championships which will be held in New Delhi from 18-23 February, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said on Sunday.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said visas were granted after a combined effort from the federation, the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Ministry to inform the Ministry of Home Affairs of the repercussions India could otherwise suffer.

In the case of Chinese wrestlers, however, Tomar said they will have to wait till Monday for a definitive decision on whether visas will be granted in light of the crisis caused by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.