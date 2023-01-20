'No Question of Resigning,' Says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan, Hours Before Press Meet

India's biggest wrestlers continued their sit-in protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they claim has been sexually harassing female wrestlers.

The protest reached its third day on Friday even though Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat all met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday night at his residence in New Delhi.

The Sports Ministry had given Brij Bhushan a 72-hour deadline to reply to the allegations, which ends later today. The six-time Lok Sabha BJP MP has called for a press conference in his home constituency of Gonda and is expected to speak at 5pm IST.

However, earlier in the day, while attending an event in the city, Bhushan made his intentions very clear, saying, "there is no question of resigning. I have not spoken with the Prime Minister's Office and Home Minister."