Wrestlers File Official Complaint Against WFI With IOA, List Out Four Demands

Vinesh Phogat ‘Almost Contemplated Suicide’ Following Mental Torture

Phogat, who made it to the quarter-finals in Tokyo Olympics before losing out to eventual bronze medallist, Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, further mentioned that she was mentally tortured by Singh after her defeat, following which she ‘almost contemplated suicide.’

“Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed and tortured by the WFI President after she missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo. She almost contemplated suicide,” the letter mentioned.

The wrestlers concluded their correspondence by corroborating their intention of not halting the protest until their demands are met, and the WFI chief is sacked from his position. “It has taken a lot of courage for us wrestlers to come together and protest against the WFI President. We fear for our lives. If he is not sacked, then the careers of all the young wrestlers who have joined this dharna will be over,” the letter concluded.