Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Aman Defeated, Sujeet & Deepak Rue Flight Delay

Aman Sehrawat, an Asian Games gold medallist, came close to bagging a quota in the men’s 57kg category. He defeated Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Mukhtaruly in the round of 16, followed by a triumph over South Korea’s Kin Sung-gwon in the quarter-final. However, in the semi-final, which decides who will get a quota, Aman lost out to Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev.

In the men’s 74kg category, Jaideep started his campaign with a win over Bahrain’s Magomedrasul Asluev, but was then defeated by Kyrgyzstan’s Orozbek Toktomambetov in the quarter-final.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Deepak Nehra could not make an impression as he was defeated by Japan’s Arash Yoshida in the round of 16 of the men’s 97kg category, while in the quarter-final of men’s 125kg category, Sumit Malik lost out to Mongolia’s Monkhtoriin Lkhagvagerel.