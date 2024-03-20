'Do Something to Oust Such Oppressors,' Vinesh's Message To PM After WFI Resumes

Indian Olympic Association decided to hand back the administrative control of Wrestling to the Wrestling Federation of India and dissolve the ad-hoc committee. This decision has now invited dissent from protesting wrestlers.
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who have been at the forefront of the movement against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh who was accused of sexual assault, have now urged the Prime Minister to take some action so that the former WFI president is ousted from the wrestling world.
Taking to X, wrestler Vinesh Phogat wrote, "The Prime Minister is a spin master, knows how to spin the issue by invoking ‘women power’ to counter the speeches of his rivals. Narendra Modi ji, let us also know the real truth of women power."
She further added, "Brij Bhushan, who exploited women wrestlers, has again taken over wrestling. It is hoped that you (PM) will not just use women as shields, but will also do something to oust such oppressors from the sports institutions of the country."
Sakshi Malik, who had announced her retirement from wrestling on 21 December, 2023 also condemned the decision as she stressed how the people in power misuse it.
“History is witness to the fact that powerful people in this country have played with the honour of women for centuries...the rich miscreant is so powerful that he is above the government, the Constitution and the judiciary," wrote Sakshi.
She further added, "After the government suspended the wrestling association, Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh kept giving statements that this suspension is just a show, we will be reinstated after a few days and we will have control over the wrestling association forever. This proved to be true and this letter from the Indian Olympic Association officially confirmed this and proved that even in this new India, the age-old tradition of insulting women will continue."
As informed by IOA on Monday, Sanjay Singh, who was elected as WFI President on 21 December 2023 will take full charge of the Wrestling Federation of India. Singh is considered to be Brij Bhushan's loyalist and hence, his appointment is a concern for the wrestlers who have been protesting against the latter.
