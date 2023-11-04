World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan Moves to Fifth Place; Australia in Top 3

According to the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 schedule, two matches were played today, Saturday, 4 November. The first match was between New Zealand and Pakistan at 10:30 am and the second match was between England and Australia at 2 pm IST. The World Cup 2023 points table gets updated after every match based on the points gained by each country. You should keep a close eye on the points table to know the latest details about the tournament.

In the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 first match on Saturday, New Zealand vs Pakistan, Pakistan won against New Zealand by 21 runs. The World Cup 2023 points table was updated after the match. You must take a look at the updated table to know the leading countries.