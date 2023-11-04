ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan Moves to Fifth Place; Australia in Top 3

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the leading teams in the points table here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
World Cup
1 min read
World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan Moves to Fifth Place; Australia in Top 3
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

According to the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 schedule, two matches were played today, Saturday, 4 November. The first match was between New Zealand and Pakistan at 10:30 am and the second match was between England and Australia at 2 pm IST. The World Cup 2023 points table gets updated after every match based on the points gained by each country. You should keep a close eye on the points table to know the latest details about the tournament.

In the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 first match on Saturday, New Zealand vs Pakistan, Pakistan won against New Zealand by 21 runs. The World Cup 2023 points table was updated after the match. You must take a look at the updated table to know the leading countries.

Also Read

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs NZ World Cup Live

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs NZ World Cup Live
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
In the World Cup 2023 second match, Australia beat England by 33 runs. While India and South Africa are leading the table and are set to play against each other on 5 November, it is important to take a look at the other top teams.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table: Top teams  after ENG vs AUS today

Here is the updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table for interested fans:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
India770002.10214
South Africa761002.2912
Australia752000.92410
New Zealand844000.3988
Pakistan844000.0368
Afghanistan74300-0.338
Sri Lanka72500-1.1624
Netherlands72500-1.3984
Bangladesh71600-1.4462
England71600-1.5042
Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna To Replace Him

ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna To Replace Him

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×