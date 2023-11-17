Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in World Cup 2023; Virat & Shami Top Tables

The 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup will end on 19 November 2023 with a final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India has broken several records in the ongoing World Cup 2023. They reached the final stage of the tournament with a perfect score without losing any match. The 'Men in Blue' are placed at the top of Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570.

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century in semi-final match against New Zealand and set a record of an international batter with the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket. He not only broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar but also grabbed a top spot in the most 50-plus scores in world cup list. Kohli is at number 1 position in the Top Run Scorers in World Cup 2023 with 711 runs in 10 matches.