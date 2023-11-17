ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in World Cup 2023; Virat & Shami Top Tables

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami are leading the highest runs and wickets taken lists in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
World Cup
2 min read
Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in World Cup 2023; Virat & Shami Top Tables
The 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup will end on 19 November 2023 with a final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India has broken several records in the ongoing World Cup 2023. They reached the final stage of the tournament with a perfect score without losing any match. The 'Men in Blue' are placed at the top of Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570.

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century in semi-final match against New Zealand and set a record of an international batter with the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket. He not only broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar but also grabbed a top spot in the most 50-plus scores in world cup list. Kohli is at number 1 position in the Top Run Scorers in World Cup 2023 with 711 runs in 10 matches.

Talking about the highest wicket-takers of the world cup 2023, Mohammad Shami is leading the charts with a total of 23 tickets. After yielding 7 wickets against New Zealand in the semi-final match, Shami was declared as the player of the match. Adam Zampa from Australia is at number 2 in the top wicket takers list with a record of 22 wickets. The number 3 spot is taken by Dilshan Madushanka from Sri Lanka.

Let us check out the complete list of highest run scorers and wicket takers in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 below.

Virat Kohli leads the list of highest run-scorers in the ICC World Cup 2023 after the semi-final stage.

(Gfx: The Quint)

Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers Till 17 November

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Virat KohliIndia71110
2Quinton de KockSouth Africa5919
3Rachin RavindraNew Zealand57810
4Daryl MitchellNew Zealand5529
5Rohit SharmaIndia55010
6David WarnerAustralia52810
7Shreyas IyerIndia52610
8Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa44810
9Mitch MarshAustralia4269
10Aiden Markram40610
Mohammed Shami leads the list of highest wicket-takers in the ICC World Cup 2023 after the semi-final stage.

(Gfx: The Quint)

Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers Till 17 November

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Mohammed ShamiIndia23
2Adam ZampaAustralia22
3Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
4Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa20
5Shaheen AfridiPakistan18
6Jasprit BumrahIndia18
7Marco JansenSouth Africa17
8Mitch SantnerNew Zealand16
9Bas de LeedeNetherlands16
10Haris RaufPakistan16

Published: 
More News
