Virat Kohli, and the Pursuit of Greatness

Confident, Relaxed, Mature

When Kohli led India to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and he and his teammates indulged in some theatrical celebrations, Bishan Singh Bedi was furious. He didn’t approve of the type of merriment they indulged in in Kuala Lumpur. Then, his middle finger gesture in Australia and other similar didn’t endear him to the connoisseurs of the game.

However, Kohli has matured over the years, and seems a far more evolved man, and simultaneously he has been piling up runs in both Test and ODI cricket (he seems out of favour with the selectors for T20Is). And he has either started believing in destiny or his faith in destiny has consolidated since the controversy over captaincy vis-à-vis him and Rohit Sharma erupted a couple of years ago. He has said a couple of times that one gets only what was preordained, no matter how much effort one makes.

This thinking seems to have given Kohli a lot of mental peace. And this is reflected on his new-found confidence on the field. He had always been confident and brash, but his changed belief in destiny seems to have improved his batsmanship, too. On the field, he smiles more now, without losing his intensity and aggressiveness. In a nutshell, his batting and fielding, which is perhaps sharper now, shows his coming of age.