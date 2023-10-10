Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

According to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns today on Tuesday, 10 October at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 81 runs in their previous match, and are currently at position 3 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 2 points and a run rate of +1.620.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost their first match of the tournament against South Africa by 102 runs. The team is at position 9 in the standings table with zero points, and a run rate of -2.040. Maheesh Theekshana from Sri Lanka who was not in the squad during the opening match due to hamstring injury is anticipated to make its return in today's game.

Let us read about Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.