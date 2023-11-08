ICC World Cup 2023: Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios – What Each Team Needs

Following the path of India and South Africa, Australia became the third team to ensure a place in the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC World Cup, courtesy of an epic triumph over Afghanistan on Tuesday (7 November).

Chasing a target of 292 runs, Australia once found themselves in a spot of grave bother, reeling at 91/7. However, Glenn Maxwell played the knock of his life, scoring an unbeaten 201 to rescue his team.