ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Dissolve Entire Board After Drubbing by India

#CWC23 | #SriLanka have dissolved their entire board after defeat to India, #ArjunaRanatunga named interim chairman

The Quint
Published
World Cup
2 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Dissolve Entire Board After Drubbing by India
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister, Roshan Ranasinghe, forced the country's national cricket board members to resign following the team's crushing defeat to hosts India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023

The action followed a public outcry and Ranasinghe's calls for the President Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign.

Ranasinghe slammed Sri Lanka Cricket in a statement on Friday, accusing it of being disloyal and tainted by corruption. He demanded that all board members resign immediately.

"They should voluntarily resign," said Ranasinghe.
Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: India Confirm Semis Berth, Skittle Sri Lanka in the Process

ICC World Cup 2023: India Confirm Semis Berth, Skittle Sri Lanka in the Process
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

"Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct and match-fixing allegations," Ranasinghe said in the letters, released to Sri Lankan media.

This came after, Mohan de Silva, the secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket and the organization's second-highest position, resigned on Saturday amid fan protests outside the board's headquarters.

Arjuna Ranatunga, who led Sri Lanka to their only World Cup victory in 1996, has been named interim chairman of the board, according to Ranasinghe.
Also Read

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Shami & Siraj Shine, Sri Lanka Bowled Out for 55

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Shami & Siraj Shine, Sri Lanka Bowled Out for 55

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973. The committee also has three retired judges, two of them female, and former SLC chair Upali Dharmadasa.

This marked Ranatunga's return to the helm of Sri Lankan cricket, having previously led a similar interim committee in 2008. Ranatunga, who led the Ranasinghe-appointed National Sports Council, has questioned the Silva administration. 

Silva was re-elected as SLC president in May for a third consecutive term that would last until 2025.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The 1996 champions have lost five of their seven round-robin matches and are now out of the semifinals. They will be hoping to finish in the top eight and qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×