World Cup 2023: All-Weather Star Mohammed Shami Fares Fine, Come Rain or Shine

Mohammed Shami has been on a rampage at the 2023 ICC World Cup. After being benched for the first four matches, it has taken him only three games to become India’s leading wicket-taker.

In those three matches, Shami’s tally is bulging at 14 wickets – five of those wickets coming in Thursday’s (2 November) match against Sri Lanka, where his spell confirmed India’s semi-final participation. Playing in his third World Cup, the 33-year-old bowler took his overall tally to 45 wickets in only 14 matches – including a hat-trick in the 2019 World Cup – and went past the 44-wicket record of Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan.