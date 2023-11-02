ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record That Mohammed Shami Broke with Fifer vs SL

Pacer Mohammed Shami broke multiple records in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (2 November), as banking on his spectacular spell, India became the first team to officially confirm their participation in the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC World Cup.
Up against Sri Lanka, Shami recorded figures of 5-1-18-5, leading to Sri Lanka’s collapse of epic proportions. Being called into action after nine overs, the veteran seamer got the wickets of both Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha in his first over.
Shami then dismissed Dushmantha Chameera and Angelo Mathews in his next couple, before completing his fifer with Kasun Rajitha’s wickets. Courtesy of his spell, Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 55 runs.
Shami’s Streak of Records
With this spell, he is now India’s leading wicket-taker in cricket’s apex competition. Shami has 45 ODI World Cup wickets to his name, surpassing Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath’s figures of 44. Notably, the 33-year-old took just 14 matches to achieve this feat, whereas Zaheer had played 23 ODI World Cup matches, and Srinath had played 44.
India’s Leading Wicket-Takers In ODI World Cup:
1. Mohammed Shami – 45 wickets in 14 matches
2. Zaheer Khan – 44 wickets in 23 matches
3. Javagal Srinath – 44 wickets in 34 matches
4. Jasprit Bumrah – 33 wickets in 16 matches
5. Anil Kumble – 31 wickets in 18 matches
Moreover, this was Shami’s fourth five-wicket haul in the fifty-over format, making him the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat. Previously, he was tied on three ODI fifers with Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath. Notably, Shami has played fewer matches here as well – only 97, as compared to Harbhajan’s 234 and Srinath’s 229.
Most ODI Fifers for India:
1. Mohammed Shami – 4 fifers in 97 matches
2. Harbhajan Singh – 3 fifers in 234 matches
3. Javagal Srinath – 3 fifers in 229 matches
4. Ajit Agarkar – 2 fifers in 191 matches
5. Jasprit Bumrah – 2 fifers in 85 matches
Additionally, Shami is now jointly topping the charts for most fifers in an ODI World Cup. This was his third five-wicket haul in this competition, equalling the record of Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who has played 24 ODI World Cup matches.
Most Fifers in ODI World Cup (sorted by number of appearances):
1. Mohammed Shami – 3 fifers in 14 matches
2. Mitchell Starc – 3 fifers in 24 matches
3. Gary Gilmour – 2 fifers in 2 matches
4. Vasbert Drakes – 2 fifers in 6 matches
5. Ashantha de Mel – 2 fifers in 9 matches
Applying the cherry on the cake is the record that this was the best performance by any bowler against Sri Lanka, in an ODI World Cup match. The previous best was 5/24 by Kenya’s Collins Obuya.
Best Bowling Performance Against Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup match:
1. Mohammed Shami – 5/18
2. Collins Obuya – 5/24
3. Sir Richard Hadlee – 5/25
4. Robin Singh – 5/31
5. Charl Langeveldt – 5/39
