ICC World Cup 2023: Roelof van der Merwe- Protea Who Stunned SA in Dutch Colors

On Monday, the lawyer turned cricketer became one of the key tormentors of South Africa as his former national side suffered a shock 38-run loss in what had otherwise been a spotless ICC World Cup 2023 campaign so far for the Proteas.

After falling to 50 for 4 and then stumbling to 140 for 7, Netherlands added 105 runs from the final nine overs in a rain-curtailed 43 over match. Coming in to bat in the 34th over the veteran combined with skipper Scott Edwards to put up 64 off 37 balls for the eighth wicket with his crucial knock of 29 off 19 to power the side post a total of 245 runs.

He then returned to make his mark with the ball. Coming in to bowl in the last over within the powerplay, when Proteas had just lost opener Quinto de Kock, the left-arm spinner produced a brilliant length delivery to send skipper Temba Bavuma (16 off 31) back into the hut.

Just 13 balls later, he struck again. This time he scalped the all-important wicket of Proteas number 3 Rassie van der Dussen to leave the opponents in tatters at 44 for 3.

The Dutch eventually bundled SA for 207 in 42.5 overs.