ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands Shock South Africa in Thriller

A few of the Dutch batters got to starts, but none of them failed to trouble the African nation until Roelof van der Merwe walked out to bat number 9.

The former South African played a few unbelievable strokes and built confidence in Scott Edwards, who joined hands together to change the complexion of the game. The duo added 64 runs for the 8th wicket, which was followed by another excellent partnership (unbeaten 41 runs) for the 9th wicket between skipper Edwards and Aryan Dutt.

The Dutch skipper hit a magnificent half-century and remained unbeaten at 78 off 69 balls, while van der Merwe scored 29 off 19 balls, and Dutt was unbeaten at 23 off just 9 balls, shifting the momentum completely in the Orange camp.

For South Africa, Ngidi, Rabada, and Jansen picked a couple of wickets, while Coetzee and Maharaj scalped a wicket each.