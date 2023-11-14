Production Room BTS: A Historic Glenn Maxwell 201* & the 'Switcher's' Struggle

Allow me to describe my profession. I am one of the crew members who broadcast international cricket. I sit at a machine that connects all cameras, graphics, and transitions and I switch between these elements. So sometimes I'm called a switcher. The machine I operate during cricket matches is a monster machine called a vision mixer, so I'm also called a vision mixer operator. I listen to the director and press buttons, so some people call me Piano Man. Many names, one profession.

In short, whatever you see on live TV is through a machine I operate. Which means, I have no time to chill. During cricket matches, I listen to the crew and commentators in my earpiece, my eyes rove around monitors and my hands are all over the vision mixer. It's a sensory overload.

And it's never been more so than during Match 39 of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.