ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews First Player To Get Timed Out – What Is It?

A rather bizarre piece of cricketing history was written in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first player in the history of the sport to be given 'timed out' in an international match.

What Was the Incident?

The incident happened during the 25th over the 2023 ICC World Cup game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, where veteran campaigner Angelo Mathews walked out to bat following Sadeera Samarawickrama's dismissal.

While he was slow to get to the 22 yards, Mathews' helmet strap broke while he was trying to make it tighter, before he took stance. The former Lankan skipper subsequently called a substitute for a replacement helmet, which was delivered to him, but Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan chose to appeal – on grounds of the batter not being ready within the stipulated 3-minute duration.