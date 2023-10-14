Cricket World Cup: Sachin, DK, Anushka Land in Ahmedabad for India-Pak Match

It's the day of the big match between India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 and as all roads in Ahmedabad lead to the Narendra Modi Stadium, some big-ticket names too have landed in the city earlier this morning to catch the match live.
Dinesh Karthik shared a picture on twitter earlier this morning with Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma as the three landed in Ahmedabad around 9am IST.
Saturday’s match marks the first instance of Pakistan and India playing an ODI against each other on Indian soil after a decade, thus increasing the anticipation for the high-octane clash.
The bragging rights though are held by India at the team leads the head-to-head against Pakistan at ODI World Cups at a dominating 7-0.
Before the start of Saturday's game, the BCCI has lined up a musical show with Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh slated to dazzle the fans at Narendra Modi Stadium.
India come into the match on the back of two victories in their two matches so far in the ICC World Cup 2023 while Pakistan have also maintained a clean sheet. India secured victories against Australia and Afghanistan, displaying their prowess on different grounds and Pakistan emerged victorious against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, having played their warm-up games and initial round-robin matches in Hyderabad.
