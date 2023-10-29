Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Won by 100 Runs Against England Today

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally commenced on 5 October, and cricket fans across the globe are keeping track of the latest updates. One should note that the tournament is being hosted by India this time. The matches are taking place at different stadiums on the scheduled dates. Cricket fans should take note of the World Cup schedule before watching the matches. The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table also gets updated after every match based on who wins.

People should track the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after every match to know the leading countries. According to the latest official details, the India vs England ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match took place today, Sunday, 29 October. We know the viewers are patiently waiting to go through the updated points table after the IND vs ENG match.