Women’s Ashes 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and More

Women's Ashes is a multi-format points-based series including three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. The winning team with majority of the points at the end of the series wins the Ashes Trophy. The Women's Ashes Series 2023 started from today, 22 June 2023 with a test match between Australia and England that took place in Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 11 am (local time).

After the test match, the Women's Ashes Series will include three T20I matches and three ODI matches. Let us check out the Women's Ashes 2023 full schedule, date, time, venue, live streaming, and other details below.