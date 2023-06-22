Women’s Ashes 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and More

Women's Ashes is a multi-format points-based series including three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. The winning team with majority of the points at the end of the series wins the Ashes Trophy. The Women's Ashes Series 2023 started from today, 22 June 2023 with a test match between Australia and England that took place in Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 11 am (local time).
After the test match, the Women's Ashes Series will include three T20I matches and three ODI matches. Let us check out the Women's Ashes 2023 full schedule, date, time, venue, live streaming, and other details below.
When Will the Women's Ashes Series 2023 Start?
The Women's Ashes Series started from today, Thursday, 22 June 2023.
When Will the Women's Ashes Series 2023 End?
The Women's Ashes Series 2023 will end on Tuesday, 18 July 2023.
Women's Ashes Series 2023 Schedule: Check Date, Time, and Venue Details
The ongoing Women's Ashes Series 2023 includes one test match, three T20Is, and three ODIs. Here is the full schedule including date, time, and venue.
Test Match: 22 to 26 June 2023 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham; 11am local (8pm AEST).
1st T20I: 1 July at Edgbaston, Birmingham; 6.35pm (3:35am, 2 July AEST).
2nd T20I: 5 July at The Oval, London, 6:35pm (3:35am, 6 July AEST).
3rd T20I: 8 July at Lord's, London, 6:35pm (3:35am, 9 July AEST).
1st ODI: 12 July at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST).
2nd ODI: 16 July at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST).
3rd ODI: 18 July at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST).
Women's Ashes Series 2023 Live Streaming Details
In Australia, the Women's Ashes Series 2023 will be live streamed on 9Now app. People in India can enjoy the live streaming of Women's Ashes Series on Sony Liv app.
Women's Ashes Series 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live telecast of Women's Ashes Series 2023 will be available on Channel Nine in Australia. In India, the Women's Ashes Series 2023 will be live streamed on the Sony Sports Network.
