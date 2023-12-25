Hope Is Powerful: Can WFI Suspension Change How Indian Sports Federations Work?

Hope can be powerful. And it doesn't have a timer attached.

So, when wish becomes reality, after morale sank like a stone in the lake, there is that morse code of optimism tapping through the darkness that descended on 18 January 2023, when wrestlers began their protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

Singh’s resignation was demanded along with the dissolution of the WFI, extremely valid under the circumstances.

But the powers that be kept the powder dry as troll armies shredded the integrity of the wrestlers.