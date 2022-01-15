What's Next in Djokovic Case? Court Hearing on Sunday Morning at 4am IST

If the defending Australian Open champion gets a reprieve on Sunday, he will be playing his opening-round match against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday. However, if the case stretches onto Tuesday it is unlikely Djokovic will be able to play at the Melbourne Park as he has been ordered to stay at the detention hotel in the city.

Djokovic was given a reprieve on Tuesday when the court overturned the cancellation of his visa following his arrival on 6 January, however Alex Hawke used his discretionary powers to cancel the Serb's document on the ground that his presence in the country might incite anti-vaccination sentiment.

Djokovic, who is an anti-vaccine advocate, has not been vaccinated and did not follow Australia's 'only fully vaccinated visitors' policy. However, he was issued a medical exemption, on the grounds that he suffered from Covid-19 in December, by Tennis Australia and the Victoria State government.

Hawke said his decision to cancel the Serb's visa was made as his presence in Australia "may influence others" and also trigger “civil unrest” from anti-vaccine campaigners.