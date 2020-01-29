Simona Halep, Muguruza to Meet in Australian Open Semifinals

Simona Halep is back in the Australian Open semifinals, and Garbiñe Muguruza has made it for the first time.

The pair of two-time major winners will play for a spot in the final of the season-opening major after No. 4 Halep and unseeded Muguruza won their quarterfinals in straight sets on Wednesday.

Both have already won Wimbledon and the French Open and have been ranked No. 1, and are bidding for their first Grand Slam title on a hard court.

“Any Grand Slam, it's a priority. I will not just choose one. But, of course, it's going to be great if I will be able to win one on hard court," Halep said.