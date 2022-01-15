Serbian President Says Djokovic Being 'Mistreated' in Australia

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic has criticised the Australian government for "mistreating" world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic, saying that not just his family but the entire nation was being undermined by the treatment being meted out to the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Saturday had exercised his powers to cancel Djokovic's visa on the ground that his presence in the country might excite anti-vaccination sentiment.

Djokovic is the defending Australian Open champion and has won three consecutive titles since 2019. The Serbian has not declared his COVID-19 vaccination status and is a strong opponent of people being forced to taking the jab.