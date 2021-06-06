Federer Withdraws From 2021 French Open Ahead of 4th Round

“The Roland-Garros tournament organisers have learned that Roger Federer has withdrawn from the fourth round of the tournament,” the statement read on Sunday evening. Federer said that he did not want to push himself too much whilst on the road to recovery after two operations.

Federer was slated to play Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Monday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 in the third round on Saturday evening, past midnight.

Federer underwent two knee surgeries last year and is competing in only his third event since the 2020 Australian Open.

"We go through these matches, we analyse them highly and look on what's next and will do the same tonight and tomorrow, because I need to decide if I keep on playing or not or is it not too much risk at this moment to keep on pushing, or is this just a perfect way to just take a rest?"

"Because I don't have the week in between here and Halle (the grass-court tournament preferred for Wimbledon tune-up) like normal to see what's best now, if you count back from Wimbledon and so forth. It's just a lot going on, but having a match like this, knowing I could have probably played a fifth set but not knowing how I will wake up tomorrow is interesting, to say the least," said Federer