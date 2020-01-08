Man Who Stabbed Petra Kvitova Gets Sentence Increased to 11 Years

An appeals court in the Czech Republic on Wednesday upheld a lower court conviction of a man for knifing two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home and increased his sentence from eight to 11 years in prison.

The regional court in the city of Brno ruled in March that Radim Zondra caused Kvitova serious bodily harm in December 2016 when he attacked haer in her apartment in Prostejov.