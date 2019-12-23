Former World No 1 Kim Clijsters to Make Comeback in March 2020

Six-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters has announced her intent to make a comeback as a player in Mexico in March. The 36-year-old had originally intended to return in January in time for the Australian Open but has to wait due to a knee injury.

Clijsters said on Monday that she wasn't fully healed yet but "a few more weeks... I'll be ready to go. A few more weeks of patience and I'll be ready to go," the Belgian said. "The absence has been long enough."