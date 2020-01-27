McEnroe Blasts ‘Homophobic’ Court Ahead of Grand Slam Honour

John McEnroe blasted fellow tennis great Margaret Court's "offensive and homophobic" views on Monday, 27 January as the Australian Open prepared to mark 50 years since her calendar-year Grand Slam.

The American said Court, 77, was Tennis Australia's "crazy aunt" and that marking the golden anniversary of her 1970 Grand Slam was a "nightmare" for the governing body.

"There's only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court's list of achievements: it's her list of offensive and homophobic statements," McEnroe said in a no-holds-barred video for Eurosport.