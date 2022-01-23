Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram Advance to Mixed Doubles Quarters

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Rajeev Ram advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open mixed doubles event after beating Australia's Ellen Perez and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands, on Sunday.

Mirza-Ram won their second-round match 7(8)-6(6), 6-4 in one hour and 27 minutes.

The Indo-American pair got off to a bad start and trailed 2-0 in the opening stages of the first set. However, they struck back to level up the score at 6-6 and stretched the set into a tiebreaker.