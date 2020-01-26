Australian Open: Federer Overcomes Slow Start, Reaches Quarters
Roger Federer needed some time to get going in the Australian Open's fourth round, a match after a draining and difficult escape in which he was two points from defeat.
To be precise, he required a full set to get sorted.
After seeming sluggish while dropping the opener, Federer quickly righted himself and pushed through the next three sets without a hitch, reaching the 57th Grand Slam quarter-final of his career by coming back to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.
He has won the title at Melbourne Park six times, part of his men's-record 20 Major championships.
The other quarter-final on that side of the bracket is defending champion Novak Djokovic against No 32 Milos Raonic of Canada.
Federer's slow start against Fucsovics might have been a result of all of the energy he expended while getting past John Millman in a fifth-set super tiebreaker on Friday. Millman was two points from victory at 8-4, before Federer reeled off the last six consecutive points.
Things never got quite so dire against Fucsovics, a 27-year-old from Hungary who is ranked 67th and was seeking his first Major quarter-final appearance.
He ended up with a 44-15 edge in winners on an evening with the temperature in the mid-60s Fahrenheit (below 20 Celsius).
Federer has yet to face a seeded player in the tournament and that won't change against Sandgren, who is ranked 100th but eliminated No 12 Fabio Fognini in four sets.
The lowest-ranked player that has ever defeated Federer in his 21 Australian Open appearances was No 54 Arnaud Clement in 2000.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )