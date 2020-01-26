Australian Open: Jabeur, 1st Arab Woman to Reach Grand Slam Last-8

"I'm really shaking right now, it's unbelievable. I can't describe how I feel," said Jabeur, who will become the first Arab woman to crack the top 50 when the new rankings come out next week.

She will now be up against America's No 14 seed Sofia Kenin, who knocked out Coco Gauff at the Melbourne Arena. Speaking on the upcoming clash, Jabeur said: "Sofia is a really good player, she's a tough one, she's a fighter, last time she won against me, so maybe now it's my revenge."